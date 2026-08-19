The Best (and Worst) Cruise Ship Cabins for Every Type of Traveler

Along with choosing where to sail, what ship to board and how many nights to spend at sea, determining which…

Along with choosing where to sail, what ship to board and how many nights to spend at sea, determining which cruise ship cabin to stay in is a crucial part of planning a vacation at sea. Before you make a decision, check out the best and worst cruise ship cabins for different types of travelers — from light sleepers to budget-minded cruisers to wellness seekers.

For the Light Sleeper

If you’re a light sleeper and want the quietest lodging experience possible, opt for a cabin that has other cabins above, below and across from it; the surrounding rooms will insulate yours from noise seeping out of public venues. To help soften any unwanted sounds while sleeping, you may want to add earplugs to your cruise packing list.

The worst cabins for sensitive sleepers are those close to dining areas, entertainment venues or the pool deck, where you might hear boisterous conversations late into the night or staff getting breakfast ready for early risers. Also avoid cabins on low levels near the front of the ship, as they can be subject to anchor noise. Finally, try to grab a room that’s far from elevators and stairways, where high foot traffic often means high noise levels.

For the Seasickness-Prone

Passengers prone to seasickness will find midship, lower-deck cabins ideal. Staterooms in the bow (front) or stern (back) of the ship — as well as higher decks — are the worst options for seasick travelers, as these cabins tend to experience more movement.

If you struggle with motion sensitivity, it can also be beneficial to book a window or balcony cabin instead of an interior stateroom; that way, you’ll have access to fresh air and a horizon reference in the comfort of your cabin. If you do find yourself feeling queasy, over-the-counter medications can help, and cruise ships have onboard medical facilities you can visit if necessary.

For Families

Some cruise ships have family-specific accommodations — such as Carnival‘s Family Harbor Staterooms and Norwegian‘s Family Suites — which are an excellent choice when cruising with kids. These cabins offer more space and perks, like living and dining areas and spacious balconies. Booking two regular connecting rooms can also provide families with more square footage and additional bathrooms.

Traveling with young kids usually means earlier bedtimes, so look for cabins situated away from public spaces like bars and theaters, which can be noisy well into the night. Also avoid cabins at the far ends of the ship, which will require navigating long hallways with a stroller or little legs.

For the Budget Traveler

To save money on your cruise, it’s best to book an interior cabin. While cabin costs vary across cruise lines, inside rooms are generally the cheapest option. You may not be able to feel the sea breeze in these cabins, but some rooms do boast unique amenities like virtual balconies or promenade views.

Rooms with a window or balcony will put more of a dent in your wallet than interior rooms, so they are not the best pick for budget travelers. However, if you still want some natural light without shelling out as much coin, consider an obstructed-view cabin.

For the Solo Traveler

Because standard cruise fares are based on double occupancy, solo travelers are often required to pay a single supplement fee, which can effectively double their rate. As such, solo travelers should look for rooms labeled as “solo” or “studio” cabins, which are priced specifically for one.

If you can’t nab a solo cabin, check if the cruise line offers discounted or waived single-supplement fees for other accommodations.

For Travelers with Mobility Concerns

Major cruise lines that dock in U.S. ports are required to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, meaning all ships must offer accessible rooms. These accessible cabins are the best option for cruisers with mobility concerns, as they offer features like ramped bathroom thresholds, grab bars, fold-down shower benches and lower closet rods (specific amenities will vary by ship).

You may be able to choose between different types of accessible cabins, including fully accessible rooms or ambulatory accessible cabins for travelers who use walkers or canes versus wheelchairs. Standard staterooms can pose challenges, as they are often narrow and feature harder-to-navigate bathrooms.

For the Scenery Lover

Travelers who can’t get enough ocean views will find a cabin at the back of the ship to be the optimal pick. These coveted accommodations usually have the largest balconies on the vessel, offering stellar vistas of the surrounding scenery. For the ultimate experience, try to book a corner-aft cabin with a luxurious wraparound terrace.

Unsurprisingly, the worst cabins for scenery lovers are obstructed-view cabins, which only have a partial view of the scenery, and interior cabins, which don’t have a window at all.

For the Wellness Enthusiast

Some cruise lines offer special spa cabins, usually close to the onboard spa, that are perfect for passengers seeking some rest and relaxation. Holland America Line, for example, has Spa Suites and Staterooms stocked with wellness amenities like yoga mats and extra toiletries, and Celebrity Cruises has AquaClass staterooms that unlock access to the SEA Thermal Suite, a spa concierge and an exclusive restaurant serving healthy dishes.

In contrast, steer clear of rooms near loud venues that could interrupt your peace and quiet, and avoid cabins that are far from the spa if you plan to enjoy a massage or the ship’s wellness amenities.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Christina Maggitas is an editor for the Travel section at U.S. News & World Report, where she researches, writes, fact-checks and edits a variety of travel and lifestyle content, including hotel profiles, cruise ship profiles, vacation ranking lists, travel rewards profiles and more. She has previously written for publications like Green Global Travel and the Blue Ridge Mountains Travel Guide.

You might also be interested in:

— First-Time Cruise Tips

— Best Time to Book a Cruise

— Ways to Save Money on a Cruise

— Best Cruise Ship Interior Cabins

— Best Cruise Insurance Companies

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The Best (and Worst) Cruise Ship Cabins for Every Type of Traveler originally appeared on usnews.com