Texas Roadhouse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $121.9 million.…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $121.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $1.85.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXRH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXRH

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