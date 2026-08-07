Telecom Argentina: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) on Friday reported profit of $154.2…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) on Friday reported profit of $154.2 million in its second quarter.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period.

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