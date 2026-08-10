Target Hospitality: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Monday reported a loss of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Monday reported a loss of $9 million in its second quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $85.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $79.3 million.

Target Hospitality expects full-year revenue in the range of $410 million to $420 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TH

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