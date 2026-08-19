Target: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.88 billion. On a…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.88 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $4.11. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $2.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.30 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $26.54 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.13 billion.

Target expects full-year earnings to be $9.90 to $10.90 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGT

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