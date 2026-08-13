Tapestry: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $347.8 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $347.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.68. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.32 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The maker of high-end shoes and handbags posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.53 billion, or $7.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $8 billion.

Tapestry expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.80 to $7.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.4 billion to $8.5 billion.

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