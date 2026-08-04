Talos Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $149.7 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $149.7 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $664.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $566.3 million.

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