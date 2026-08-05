Talen Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talen Energy (TLN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $92 million in its second…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talen Energy (TLN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $92 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $2 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.20 per share.

The power generation and infrastructure company posted revenue of $747 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $792.6 million.

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