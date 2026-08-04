Syndax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $49.4 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $49.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $72.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.9 million.

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