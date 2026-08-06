Synaptics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $447.4…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $447.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $11.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.23 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The maker of touch-screen technology posted revenue of $308 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $305 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $490.8 million, or $12.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYNA

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