SuperCom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) on Thursday reported net income of $1.1…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) on Thursday reported net income of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The traditional and digital identity solutions provider posted revenue of $8.1 million in the period.

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