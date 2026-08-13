Student Loan Default Is Back, but Borrowers Still Have Ways Out

About 9 million federal student loan borrowers were in default as of March 2026, an increase of about 1.3 million…

About 9 million federal student loan borrowers were in default as of March 2026, an increase of about 1.3 million over the previous quarter, according to a June 2026 Federal Student Aid report.

An additional 3.5 million borrowers in active repayment were more than 30 days delinquent, including approximately 1.4 million borrowers at risk of defaulting within six months. “It might look like one big sudden surge, but there are actually a lot of factors happening behind the scenes over time, and then the data all catches up at once,” says Kaydee Ambas, certified financial education instructor and content marketing manager at Earnest.

Borrowers at risk of defaulting have options, but those typically narrow as missed payments pile up. When a federal student loan reaches default, the best options are typically loan rehabilitation or consolidation.

[Read: Best Student Loan Refinance Lenders.]

Why Student Loan Defaults Are Rising

In June 2025, 5.3 million student loan borrowers were in default, and that figure grew by 2.5 million borrowers by December 2025. March 2026 saw another 1.3 million increase, which brought more than 13% of federal student loans into default.

“The spike in initial defaults was partly due to pent-up demand and partly due to borrowers who were in default prior to the pandemic reentering default,” says Mark Kantrowitz, student financial aid expert and president of PrivateStudentLoans.guru.

The pandemic-era student loan payment pause ended in October 2023, and a 12-month on-ramp that protected borrowers from default status ended in September 2024. Many now-defaulted accounts reached 360 days delinquent from October through December 2025.

Reporting Period Ending Borrowers in Default Defaulted Balance June 30, 2025 5.3 million $117 billion Dec. 31, 2025 7.7 million $180 billion March 31, 2026 9 million $220 billion

What Happens When a Student Loan Enters Delinquency or Default

A student loan becomes delinquent from the first missed payment and reported to major credit bureaus after 90 days. Delinquency that continues for at least 270 days is considered default, and involuntary collection methods, such as wage garnishment or Treasury offset, may begin at more than 360 days delinquent.

Number of Days Late What Happens First missed payment Delinquency begins 90 days Delinquency is reported to the major credit bureaus 270 days Most federal student loans enter default 360 days Involuntary collections may begin

“As missed payments build, borrowers may have fewer options and face more serious consequences,” says Ambas.

Student loan borrowers in default may lose access to standard repayment options, deferment or forbearance, and lose eligibility for additional federal student aid. Negative credit reporting can damage your credit history, and loans that progress to collections may face additional collection fees. Involuntary collections can garnish up to 15% of wages or offset Treasury payments, such as tax refunds.

[READ: Fastest Co-Signer Release Student Loans]

Options for Borrowers to Avoid Default

Your options for staying out of default depend on the stage of delinquency.

Before or soon after a missed payment, you should contact your servicer to find out if a lower-payment repayment plan is available and ask about deferment or forbearance options for temporary financial setbacks. Confirm if interest will accrue and how the plan may affect forgiveness programs.

“The most important thing is not to wait,” says Ambas. “The earlier borrowers engage, the more tools they have to avoid default.”

At 90 to 269 days delinquent, the loan is not yet in default, but immediate action is needed to avoid reaching default. Find out what’s required to prevent default, and submit repayment plan or hardship documentation within required deadlines.

[Read: Best Private Student Loans.]

How Student Loan Borrowers Can Get Out of Default

Once a federal student loan has entered default, you can’t automatically restore the loan to good standing by restarting payments. After default, borrowers can typically choose loan rehabilitation or consolidation. Other options include paying in full or entering a repayment agreement.

Student loan rehabilitation typically requires nine voluntary payments during 10 consecutive months, after which the loan is no longer in default. Rehabilitation generally removes the default from your credit history.

“Generally, it is best if a borrower switches to an income-driven repayment plan after rehabilitating their loans, as such borrowers are less likely to redefault,” says Kantrowitz.

A new Direct Consolidation Loan can be used to repay eligible defaulted loans and generally resolves defaults faster, though the previous default may remain on your credit report for up to 10 years. Interest and collection costs may be added to the new balance.

Ambas recommends weighing urgency against your credit, repayment and forgiveness goals.

“Rehabilitation might be a better choice if your top priority is repairing your credit score, and you are able to wait nine or 10 months to exit default status,” says Ambas.

Consolidation could be better if you want to quickly get out of default to stop garnishment, or need to regain eligibility for federal student aid, she says.

Actions to Take If You’re Behind on Student Loans

Start here if you’re at risk of delinquency or default on your student loans:

— Log in to StudentAid.gov to confirm your loan status.

— Determine whether the account is still with a student loan servicer or if it’s moved default.

— If it’s not in default, ask the servicer for payment reduction or temporary relief options.

— If it is in default, consider loan rehabilitation or consolidation.

— Find out how options affect your loan’s interest, credit reporting and progress toward forgiveness.

— Maintain records of all applications and conversations.

“Borrowers should act before the next payment is missed, not after,” says Ambas. “The earlier a borrower reaches out, the more safety nets remain open.”

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Student Loan Default Is Back, but Borrowers Still Have Ways Out originally appeared on usnews.com