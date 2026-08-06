Starwood Property Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $6.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 40 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $513.7 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STWD

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