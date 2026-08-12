Stantec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $108.6 million.…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $108.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.29 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STN

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