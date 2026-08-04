Spotify: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $633.6 million. On a…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $633.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of $3.03.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.27 per share.

The music-streaming service operator posted revenue of $5.55 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

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