SpaceX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STARBASE, Texas (AP) — STARBASE, Texas (AP) — SpaceX (SPCX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $541 million in its…

STARBASE, Texas (AP) — STARBASE, Texas (AP) — SpaceX (SPCX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $541 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Starbase, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The Elon Musk’s spaceflight and satellite communications company posted revenue of $7.81 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.72 billion.

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