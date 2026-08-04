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SpaceX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 4, 2026, 4:48 PM

STARBASE, Texas (AP) — STARBASE, Texas (AP) — SpaceX (SPCX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $541 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Starbase, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The Elon Musk’s spaceflight and satellite communications company posted revenue of $7.81 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.72 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPCX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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