Southwest Gas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $42.1 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $42.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 45 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $358.2 million in the period.

Southwest Gas expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.17 to $4.32 per share.

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