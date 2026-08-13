Solv Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Solv Energy Inc. (MWH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $37.6 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Solv Energy Inc. (MWH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $37.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The provider of infrastructure services to the power industry posted revenue of $951.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $714.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MWH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MWH

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