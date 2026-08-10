Sohu.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) on Monday reported earnings of $969,000 in its second quarter. On…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) on Monday reported earnings of $969,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 2 cents per share.

The operator of a popular Chinese Web portal posted revenue of $135.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOHU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOHU

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.