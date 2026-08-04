SLR Investment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.3 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $48.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLRC

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