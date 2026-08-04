Sixth St: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $40.5 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $40.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 43 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $97.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.4 million.

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