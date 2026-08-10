Sifco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) on Monday reported a loss of $40,000 in its fiscal third quarter.
The Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.
The producer of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy market posted revenue of $26.1 million in the period.
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