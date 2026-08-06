Shift4 Payments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $22 million.

The Center Valley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.32 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $624 million, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $614.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOUR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.