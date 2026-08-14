Seritage Growth Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) on Friday reported a loss of $6.1 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) on Friday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

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