Seneca Foods: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) on Thursday reported profit of $19.5 million in…

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) on Thursday reported profit of $19.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fairport, New York-based company said it had net income of $2.85. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.51 per share.

The fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $405.2 million in the period.

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