RTB Digital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — RTB Digital, Inc. (RTB) on Friday reported a loss of $9.6 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — RTB Digital, Inc. (RTB) on Friday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.24 per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.

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