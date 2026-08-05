Royal Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported net income of $236.4 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported net income of $236.4 million in its second quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of $2.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.56 per share.

The manager of precious metal royalties posted revenue of $450.5 million in the period.

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