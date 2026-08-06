Roku: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $164.2 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.18 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The video streaming company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROKU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROKU

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.