Rockwell Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 million…

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wixom, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.

The maker of products used in the treatment of kidney disease and anemia posted revenue of $17.8 million in the period.

Rockwell Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $70 million to $75 million.

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