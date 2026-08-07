Richtech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Richtech Robotics (RR) on Friday reported a loss of $276,000 in its…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Richtech Robotics (RR) on Friday reported a loss of $276,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The developer of robotic technologies posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.