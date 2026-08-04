Revvity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $51.8 million. The…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $51.8 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of $729.7 million in the period.

Revvity expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RVTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RVTY

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