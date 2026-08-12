Resideo Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $97…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $97 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The residential comfort and security systems maker posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REZI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REZI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.