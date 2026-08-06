Regenxbio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $22.7 million.…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $22.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $108 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGNX

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