Reeds: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Reeds Inc. (REED) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Reeds Inc. (REED) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share.

The beverage and candy company posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REED

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.