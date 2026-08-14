Reading International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Reading International Inc. (RDI) on Friday reported profit of $2.3 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Reading International Inc. (RDI) on Friday reported profit of $2.3 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $66.9 million in the period.

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