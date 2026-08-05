QVC Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — QVC Group Inc. (QVCAQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — QVC Group Inc. (QVCAQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $40 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Chester, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $4.93.

The online commerce holding company posted revenue of $2 billion in the period.

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