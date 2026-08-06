Quest Resource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.2…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.2 million in its second quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 5 cents per share.

The recycling company posted revenue of $64.1 million in the period.

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