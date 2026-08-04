Qualys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $52.4 million.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to $1.98 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $182.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $178.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.91 to $1.98.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $185.5 million to $187.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.74 to $7.88 per share, with revenue ranging from $732 million to $738 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QLYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QLYS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.