Puma Biotech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported net income of $8.2 million…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported net income of $8.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 19 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $56.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Puma Biotech said it expects revenue in the range of $56 million to $59 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $224 million to $231 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBYI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.