Prothena: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 2, Ireland (AP) — Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.6 million in its second quarter.…

DUBLIN 2, Ireland (AP) — Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin 2, Ireland-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRTA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.