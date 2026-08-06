Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.7 million…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.7 million in its second quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.26 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 71 cents per share.

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