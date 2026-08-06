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PRA Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2026, 4:47 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Thursday reported profit of $57.9 million in its second quarter.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.51 per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $372.2 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRAA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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