Pinterest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $46.7 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $46.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Pinterest said it expects revenue in the range of $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PINS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PINS

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