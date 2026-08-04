Pinnacle West: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $178.6 million. On…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $178.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.43.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

Pinnacle West expects full-year earnings to be $4.55 to $4.75 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNW

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