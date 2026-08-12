Pershing Square: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Pershing Square Inc. (PS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42.7 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Pershing Square Inc. (PS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42.7 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $54.2 million in the period.

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