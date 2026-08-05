Perrigo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Wednesday reported net income of $74.5 million in its second…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Wednesday reported net income of $74.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The drug company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

Perrigo expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.30 per share.

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