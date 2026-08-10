Perion Network: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) on Monday reported a loss of…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) on Monday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The digital media company posted revenue of $98.2 million in the period.

Perion Network expects full-year revenue in the range of $460 million to $475 million.

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