Perdoceo Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) on Thursday reported earnings of $48 million in…

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) on Thursday reported earnings of $48 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $213.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $213 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Perdoceo Education expects its per-share earnings to range from 73 cents to 74 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.16 per share.

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