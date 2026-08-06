PENN Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $33.1…

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $33.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PENN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PENN

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