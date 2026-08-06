Peloton: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $61.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 13 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The exercise bike and treadmill company posted revenue of $607.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $597.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $63.2 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Peloton said it expects revenue in the range of $545 million to $565 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTON

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